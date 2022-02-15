Walmart Puerto Rico joins INprende to support small business work teams

The educational sessions will be offered every Tuesday, beginning Feb. 22, and ending March 29.

Walmart Puerto Rico and INprende, a social innovation company focused on empowering professionals and entrepreneurs, announced a partnership that will provide professional development tools to working teams of small and medium-sized companies in Puerto Rico to address the new challenges they are facing.

In its first phase, Walmart will offer 100 tickets for INprende’s new professional development program called Indispensable Skills. The program seeks to help working teams of Puerto Rican companies develop and strengthen skills aligned with the labor market’s new needs.

The program will consist of 12 hours of training in virtual mode and will address topics such as: healthy relationships in the work environment, critical thinking, conflict resolution, time management, decision making, assertive communication and customer service.

The educational sessions will be offered every Tuesday, beginning Feb. 22, and ending March 29. The schedule of each meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Small and medium-sized business owners in Puerto Rico who are interested in registering their working teams must fill out the interest form. The deadline to complete the form is Feb. 18, 2022.

“We are well-aware of the challenges that the Puerto Rican business community is facing currently, especially in terms of recruiting and retaining the best talent,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“For this reason, our commitment remains firm in continuing to be allies and promoters of the development of the economy in Puerto Rico, supporting business owners in these difficult times. We are sure that INprende will be a great partner in this project,” she said.

“We’re very grateful of the opportunity this program offers us to continue to develop our employees. As a Puerto Rican company, we are committed to giving our employees the best and we are sure that the managers who will participate in the program will acquire skills that will result in the growth of our company,” said Carmen Ríos, vice president of the Puerto Rican company Dulzura Borincana, a local supplier of Walmart PR.

“At INprende we’re very excited to announce this partnership with Walmart Puerto Rico because we are convinced that we will reach many more entrepreneurs who will receive education to strengthen their businesses, generating a multiplier effect in the Puerto Rican business ecosystem,” said Alessandra Correa, founder of INprende.

Small and medium-sized businesses owners interested in registering their employees or who would like more information, can call (787) 242-0650, access www.inprende.com/destrezasin or write to talentin@inprende.com.