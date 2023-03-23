Wyndham Palmas resort to unveil multimillion-dollar renovation in May

An aerial view of Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort

Puerto Rico’s Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation that is set to be unveiled on May 18 under the new ownership of hospitality investment firm LionGrove.

The resort in Palmas del Mar, Humacao, features 107 guest rooms and suites with views of the tropical landscape. Its location within the exclusive residential community gives guests access to such amenities as an upscale marina and world-class tennis facilities.

As described in a news release, the lobby, guestrooms, restaurants and common spaces will renovated in a “boho chic” style, incorporating a mix of colors, patterns and textures to create a “layered, personalized look … unique to other resorts on the island.”

Andro Nodarse-León, founder and CEO of LionGrove, said the resort’s refreshed look will highlight the natural surroundings of Palmas del Mar, with the incorporation of local art and a “serene design.”

The transformation also includes landscaping enhancements, improvements to the indoor ballroom and outdoor event spaces, and a cigar lounge.

The resort boasts two swimming pools on different sides of the resort, with the Costa Infinity Pool featuring a swim-up bar and an al fresco pizza oven, and the Family Pool.

Among the resort’s multiple restaurants is Trova Coastal Kitchen, which is set to open its doors alongside the unveiling and will offer health-conscious options from Top Chef competitors and James Beard finalists Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, “brought to life by Puerto Rico’s own Chef Julio Cartagena,” the release adds.

The resort provides access to two championship golf courses designed by PGA four-time champion Gary Player and renowned architect Rees Jones, as well as an equestrian center for horseback riding along trails and onto the property’s beach. Guests can explore miles of trails and surroundings by bike, foot or golf cart as part of the hotel’s amenities, and the resort desk offers car rental services as well.