KWHCoin announces partnership to become P.R.’s largest green energy blockchain

The KWHCoin Blockchain announced a development project that will make KWH Coin the “largest renewable energy blockchain in Puerto Rico,” the company stated.

Puerto Rico’s energy sector has had challenges stemming from the devastating effects of Hurricanes Irma and María. KWHCoin has a social impact model that uses cryptocurrency as a liberation technology to provide full value for the entire ecosystem with its token model that is backed by the generation of renewable energy.

“With KWHCoin our token holders can be proud that they are helping light the world and impact investing in an environmentally responsible project that is also delivering the value of global renewable energy services and is laying the infrastructure for the internet of energy projected to be a $150 billion industry by 2020,” said KWHCoin CEO Girard Newkirk.

The blockchain has more than 100 confirmed partnerships through the website and global outreach and has seen a dramatic increase in application requests to join the KWHCoin network. The KWHCoin blockchain now has renewable energy nodes in six continents and more than 30 different countries, it confirmed.

The strategy of KWHCoin is to build a global network of renewable energy nodes to provide the physical and virtual assets for its blockchain to aggregate and collaborate the global renewable energy assets. Thus, making KWHCoin a unique value proposition because it’s actually backed by renewable energy generation and distribution.

“Our community token model uses impact investing to develop infrastructure and physical assets [solar panels, energy storage resources, microgrids, etc.] for those that lack resources or are in remote locations,” said Newkirk.