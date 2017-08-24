AutoGrupo launches mobile app for car sale referrals

Auto dealership AutoGrupo announced Wednesday the launch of a new mobile app that seeks to strengthen its referral program for the purchase of new or used cars.

The app is available for free through Google Play and the Apple app store. Anyone, AutoGrupo clients or not, may download the application and join the referrals program.

With this application, the company seeks to help people generate additional income in these times of economic recession.

“Every person who refers family or friends to visit our dealers will earn $150 once the sale is completed,” said Pedro Hernández, partner and owner of AutoGrupo.

The application provides other tools for customers of AutoGrupo’s 10 Puerto Rico dealerships; they can make appointments with the service department; contact the roadside assistance service; and get up-to-date offers from all of the dealers.

“On the other hand, the application serves as an excellent tool for the seller to be able to follow up on their customers in a personalized way. Our main focus is to provide quality customer service,” said Hernández.