News is my Business redesigns website and logo; launches podcast

July 16, 2018 1289

Dear Reader:

It has been nearly eight years since News is my Business was launched as Puerto Rico’s first online-only, English-language newspaper, to give a voice to individual entrepreneurs and large multinational corporations looking to push the island’s economy forward.

Now, after gaining local and international attention for our ongoing coverage, we at News is my Business are taking on a new identity and adding podcasts to our mix of multimedia reporting — the first of several new projects in the pipeline.

News is my Business was born in November 2010, to fill a void in the local market for English-only business news coverage, a mission that remains alive and well today. Our news coverage includes topics ranging from agriculture to telecommunications, and from tourism to government affairs.

Now, as we begin a new journey, we’re excited about unveiling our refreshed website and hope you will be too, as we have incorporated new features and an improved structure, with changes in navigation and graphic elements to make reading and accessing our news stories easier. The engagement we’ve had with our readers and our advertisers over the years have led us to refresh our image and offer them more benefits.

Our new website has been redesigned to provide our readers easier access to more news sections, as well direct connections to our videos featuring exclusive interviews and additional reporting, posted on our YouTube channel.

Along with the new, modern and sleek website, News is my Business is also rebranding, adopting a new logo and identity that will be used across all of our social media platforms namely Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

More opportunities

The website is designed to provide more advertising opportunities for our clients, who will now be able to choose where they want their banners placed: Right on the homepage or alongside a section or specific article. Ad placements are much broader now, and we look forward to working with clients directly or through their media buyers and agencies.

The redesigned News is my Business also incorporates videos and our brand-new podcast series, in which we seek to feature trending topics with invited professionals from different economic sectors who will share their expertise and advice with our audience.

We are also integrating new freelancers, journalism graduates from local universities who will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills and apply what they’ve learned about fair and honest reporting. In the near future, we hope to offer workshops for college students looking to embark on a career in journalism.

In fact, our new corporate image was designed by a recently graduated graphic arts student from the Universidad del Turabo in Gurabo. Her work with News is my Business earned her the credits she needed to earn her diploma earlier this year.

Our news site continues to be affiliated with Dow Jones News Service, a relationship that began in June 2014. News is my Business remains an important source of information not only for Puerto Rico’s business community, but for international readers who seek the very latest information.

We look forward to many more years of business news coverage, and will work hard to continue earning the support of our readers — both on and off the island — as well as from advertisers who believe in independent media outlets.

Your feedback is always welcome!

¡Gracias!

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez

Editor, News is my Business