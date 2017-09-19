Liberty PR offers free Weather Channel, will compensate

Liberty Puerto Rico announced Monday that effective immediately, it would begin offering The Weather Channel to all its customers due to the emergency caused by Hurricane María for Puerto Rico this week.

“We understand the need and importance for all our customers to stay informed about the development of this atmospheric phenomenon so we proceeded to offer it for free,” said Gabriel Palerm, vice president of sales marketing and Liberty Media.

The channel will be available to all Liberty customers until Oct. 2. It can be seen on channel 25 of the digital standard alignment and on channel 225 on the high-definition alignment.

In an email sent late Monday signed by Liberty President Naji Khoury, the company said after hurricane Maria, it will continue the process of compensating clients for the time without service caused by both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

“Due to this situation, we are not suspending our services due to missed payments or applying late payment fees to any of our clients,” he said.

As expected, our contact centers will possibly experiment a high call volume, which is why Liberty urged customers to subscribe to Liberty Alerts through https://mi.libertypr.com (web and mobile version) to stay informed about the status of their service.

“With Liberty Alerts, you can send a message from the mobile number registered in your account to the number: 787-303-4496 and obtain information about your account. If you send a message with the word STATUS, the system will answer with information regarding your area,” the email noted.

Liberty’s services depend on electrical power to work, and the backup batteries in the company’s lamppost and street equipment have a duration limited to several hours.

“In atmospheric situations such as these, Liberty’s services function until our equipment loses electric power. Even if you own an electric generator, if our equipment, which provides you with service does not have electricity, you will not have the service,” he said.

As an entertainment option, before the hurricane hits, Liberty recommended that clients download content from movie platforms and series to their devices that can later be viewed without being connected to the Internet.

Liberty Everywhere offers the option of enjoying entertainment through channel applications. For more information, click HERE.

“We stand by our commitment to offer you the best service experience as soon as the weather conditions and electrical power allow it,” Khoury said. “We will do everything in our power to keep the telecommunication services functioning optimally during this time of emergency for our island.”