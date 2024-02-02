Liberty continues to raise internet safety awareness on Safer Internet Day 2024

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Liberty is once again bringing Safer Internet Day to the island and will conduct awareness efforts year-round through its "Navega con Seguridad" campaign.

Liberty, together with its parent company, Liberty Latin America, is observing Safer Internet Day to emphasize the significance of using the internet responsibly and safely.

This year marks the 21st edition of the event, which is celebrated worldwide on Feb. 6, and will continue with the slogan “Together for a better internet.”

For the 17th consecutive year, Liberty will commemorate Safer Internet Day in Puerto Rico and will maintain its internet safety awareness initiatives throughout the year through its corporate social responsibility campaign, “Navega con Seguridad,” which translates to “Surf Safely.”

The campaign’s main purpose is to educate the public about responsible and safe internet use. Its microsite provides downloadable resources, videos, tip sheets and educational materials.

“The internet is a very valuable and essential tool for everyone, but with its use comes the responsibility to create a safe environment online. At Liberty, we feel it is our responsibility to provide information to help parents, teachers, children and the general public to use the internet safely, practice cybersecurity, and respect each other while connecting through social channels,” said Giovanna Ramírez de Arellano, senior director of communications and corporate responsibility at Liberty.

This year, the campaign’s webpage has been refreshed with new educational content produced by the company, addressing various topics such as cyberbullying, digital literacy, online safety, secure passwords, sexting, online shopping, and hate speech.

In recognition of Safer Internet Day 2024, Liberty is providing safe-browsing tips on the campaign’s website:

For kids:

Avoid interacting with strangers: Don’t give personal information such as your name, address, phone number or school to people you don’t know, and certainly don’t meet them in person.

Protect your online identity: Don’t share your passwords with anyone except your parents. If you have an email account or social media profiles, give your passwords to your parents. Don’t upload photos that you wouldn’t want everyone to see.

For the public:

Secure your computer with a firewall and reliable antivirus software and make sure to keep it up to date.

Always keep your operating system software updated.

Create strong passwords using a combination of letters, numbers and symbols that only you can understand. Change passwords frequently and do not share them with anyone.

Never open emails from contacts that you do not know or businesses you don’t deal with.

Avoid making online purchases from unknown businesses that can’’t guarantee your safety.

For parents:

Educate yourself about the internet and its risks, like cyberbullying, abductions and pornography, to guide your children in safe web surfing.

Instruct your kids about online safety: Advise them not to share personal information and to set privacy controls on social networks.

Use internet filters or parental controls to block inappropriate content on your computer.

For teachers:

Understand your school’s internet use policy to provide proper guidance to students.

Teach basic internet safety rules: Help students protect their identities, understand suitable websites and report problems.

Instill ethical internet use: Educate on proper research, copyright respect and intellectual property to promote responsible internet usage.