Medicinal cannabis forum MedCann.Biz slated for Oct.

Renowned international experts on the subject of medicinal cannabis will come together for the third edition of Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz, which will take place on Oct. 5-6 at the Sheraton Hotel Convention Center in San Juan, organizers announced Thursday.

This year the event aims to strengthen the foundations already established on the island to promote research on the uses of medical cannabis, medical education and innovation.

To achieve that, organizers have invited experts whose research on the medicinal use of cannabis is generating interest worldwide.

Among the speakers who will participate in this edition are: Cristina Sánchez, molecular biochemistry expert on cannabinoids, who will share her findings on cancer cells and their suicidal reaction to cannabis; Mara Gordon, a specialist in the development of herbal medicines based on organic cannabis, will discuss the its use for patients with serious illnesses; Uma Dhanabalan, and other medicinal cannabis treatment specialists, will discuss options for patients with conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s and arthritis, among other diseases, and the use of cannabis to overcome addictions.

“The medical cannabis industry is in a great place in terms of the interest it has generated and the gradual increase of patients and health professionals who have been interested in it, or are already part of it,” said Ingrid Schmidt of Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz.

The event seeks to serve as a platform for international exposure for medicinal cannabis research to address the need to develop safe and affordable medical treatments, which in turn provide a source of economic development.

It also aims to provide a platform for medical education for health professionals and connect Puerto Rico’s capabilities as a destination for research, development and investment with entrepreneurs and their cannabis-centric initiatives.

To that end, part of the conference will be devoted to industrial hemp as a new proposal for economic development for Puerto Rico.

The medical cannabis industry in Puerto Rico continues to grow with the recent signing of the law that formalizes public policy to regulate its use and research on the Island.

Add to that the increase in the number of patients who have requested and received licenses to include medicinal cannabis in their treatment, as well as thousands of professionals who have seen in the industry a chance to work and promote new business development.

“Our expectation is that this interest continues its growth spiral. Our company, Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz, has been a pioneer in understanding, propelling and promoting innovation and the development of the industry, knowing that medical cannabis is a treatment option that has already impacted hundreds of lives on the island, with testimonies that are more than encouraging,” she said.

“That’s what drives us to create these forums and we know that the next edition will be of great benefit to all who attend,” Schmidt said.

The conference will also discuss regional and global industry trends and provide updates in areas such as regulatory framework, technology, labor regulation, agricultural and manufacturing practices, dispensing and dosing, among other information.