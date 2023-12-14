1.8M holiday travelers expected to move through Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport

Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico, which manages the island’s main airport, speaks during a news conference at the airport.

Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) is gearing up to receive between 1.8 million and 2 million travelers during the December-January holiday season, as airlines boost their seat capacity to handle the crush.

“We’ve been averaging close to 1 million passengers per month this year. There is 18% more capacity in terms of available seats in December and January, which is more than 1.8 million seats available. These are never-before-seen volumes at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport,” said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico, which manages the island’s main airport, during a news conference.

He said that some 956,000 people used the airport as a gateway to and from Puerto Rico in November, which is anchored by the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Given these traffic projections that we’re expecting, it’s important that passengers take the necessary measures to expedite their passage through the different areas of the airport, especially at security points,” he advised.

To that end, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed it is expecting a busy end-of-year season — from Dec. 18 to Jan. 8. — at airports throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), so it provided a list of tips for passengers for holiday travel through its security checkpoints:

1. Pack smart, start with empty bags. Passengers who start with an empty bag while packing are less likely to bring prohibited items through the checkpoint. Use gift bags to prevent TSA officers from unwrapping presents during screening. Check the “What Can I Bring?” page for prohibited items.

2. Bring an acceptable ID and have it out in the screening lane. Before heading to the airport, travelers must make sure they have acceptable identification. Identity verification is an important step in the security screening process. At many checkpoints, the officer may ask passengers to insert their physical ID into one of its Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) units, where a boarding pass is not needed.

3. Arrive early. Airports will be busy, so arrive two and half hours before flights from Muñoz Marín Airport and two hours before flights from other airports such as Rafael Hernández International (BQN) in Aguadilla, Mercedita International (PSE) in Ponce and Cyril E. King (STT) in St. Thomas, USVI. This allows for adequate time to park or arrive via public transit or rideshare, check bags, and go through security screening before arriving at the gate.

4. If plans call for traveling with a firearm, passengers must properly pack the firearm in a hard-sided, locked case in their checked bag and declare it with the airline at the ticket counter when checking in. Passengers are prohibited from packing firearms in carry-on luggage and bringing them to the airport security checkpoint and onboard aircraft. Bringing a firearm to a TSA checkpoint is expensive and time-consuming and can cause delays. The maximum civil penalty for bringing a firearm to a TSA checkpoint is nearly $15,000. Additionally, it will result in the loss of TSA PreCheck eligibility for up to five years.

5. Be aware of new checkpoint screening technology. The TSA uses a variety of security methods and technologies to secure its transportation systems. Screening protocols vary by airport, depending on available technology and the current threat environment. Passengers flying out of Muñoz Marín Airport in the TSA PreCheck line will encounter TSA’s Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) unit. CAT-2 compares the traveler’s photo on the identification credential against the in-person, real-time photo. Once the CAT-2 confirms the match, a TSA officer will verify it and the traveler can proceed to security screening, without ever exchanging a boarding pass. TSA officers can perform additional passenger verification if needed. Follow signs and verbal direction provided by officers to help keep screening lanes moving.

6. Travel with ease with TSA PreCheck and ensure you have the TSA PreCheck mark on your boarding pass. The TSA’s trusted traveler program now has more than 90 participating airlines, is available at more than 200 airports and has two authorized enrollment providers. Most TSA PreCheck members wait less than five minutes at the checkpoint.

7. Call ahead to request passenger support. Travelers or families of passengers who need assistance may call the TSA Cares helpline toll-free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours prior to travel with any questions about screening procedures and to find out what to expect at the security checkpoint. TSA Cares also arranges assistance at the checkpoint for travelers with specific needs.

8. Text or direct message @AskTSA. Get questions answered before heading to the airport. Travelers can get assistance in real time by texting their question to #275-872 (“AskTSA”) or through @AskTSA on X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook Messenger. An automated virtual assistant is available 24/7, while staff is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time daily, including holidays and weekends. Travelers may also reach the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673. Staff is available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends/holidays; and an automated service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

9. Remain aware. Travelers should report suspicious activities, and remember: “If You See Something, Say Something,” the agency stated.

10. Show gratitude to frontline workers. Thank a TSA officer, a gate agent, a flight attendant, or someone who serves on the transportation frontlines. TSA officers complete about 200 hours of training to become certified.

“I want to thank our Transportation Security Officers throughout Puerto Rico and the USVI who met the travel volume demand during the Thanksgiving holiday season,” said Mariely Loperena-Moure, TSA federal security director for Puerto Rico and the USVI.

“They kept airport screening lanes efficiently moving to ensure more than 315,000 people arrived at their destinations safely, and I expect more of the same for the end of year holidays,” she added.