$3.6M improvements at Ceiba regional airport take flight

July 9, 2020 218

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority confirmed the start of runway pavement improvements at the José Aponte de la Torre regional airport in Ceiba, at a cost of some $3.6 million.

Agency Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz said the project was deemed necessary as part of a pavement inspection program at all airports under its jurisdiction, according to standards established by the Federal Aviation Administration and the American Society for Testing and Materials International.

“The condition of the pavement at the Ceiba airport was evaluated and it was determined that it needed to be attended to,” he said. “For these purposes, Ports opened a bidding process to address this condition and these works were recently contracted to begin construction.”

The project entails replacing the asphalt layer, demolishing concrete sections at the foundation, leveling, replacing the drainage structures, and pavement marking according to FAA specifications.

The funds come from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, which is covering 90% of the total cost of the project that should be completed in about seven months, Pizá-Batiz said.

Over the past week, Ports has announced the start of similar improvement projects at regional airports in Vieques and Mayagüez, as this media outlet reported. Also on the radar is improving the airports in Culebra and Arecibo, at a combined cost of $11 million.