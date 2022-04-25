37 co.’s nominated in 13th edition of PRMA Environmental Sustainability Summit

An event-goer reads through a presentation during a prior edition of the annual summit.

Some 77 nominations for successful sustainability projects from 37 different companies will be presented at the upcoming 13th edition of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association’s Environmental Sustainability Summit, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Caribe Hilton Hotel.

Under the theme of “13th Environmentally Sustainable Operations & Green Design Best Practices,” this event is one of three that will take place on April 28 and 29, the others discussing issues related to health and safety at work.

Through a virtual portion of the event, the companies will share technical posters of their sustainable projects with other companies to demonstrate their processes and environmental benefits to try and win a sustainability or recycling award.

Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum Recycling Awards will be given to companies that have recycled from 35% up to 90% in their business and Bronze, Silver and Gold Sustainability Program Awards will be given to those that have modified their practices to a more sustainable way.

PRMA will also be discussing the newest improvements on sustainable ways to carry an industry, as well as sustainable material and waste management practices businesses can acquire to change from a linear economy to a circular economy.

“There will be in-person conferences about sustainability practices in the industry of successful projects so that other companies are inspired to do similar practices, waste and renewable energy panels, in an educational way, the ‘what awaits us in the future’ as well as what is the plan with the EPA and the DNER on landfills,” said the chairwoman of the PRMA’s Environmental Committee, Geannette Siberón.

She added that the economy model considered to be linear to be mentioned in the event consists of ways the using and disposing of materials a business might practice, and a circular model provides ways of upcycling them or giving them more use before getting rid of it, “alonging” their arrival to landfills.

Through this practice, companies might be able to save money from transporting raw materials and exporting them with the reuse of them, because transportation is now 60% of the cost of disposal, as Siberón explained.

“Depending on the country the company might want to export to, and the type of material, the prices for exportation may vary and are very high right now. But for example, having a container with hairnets and surgical slippers or clothing, may cost as much as $15,000 weekly,” said Siberón.

The event will have engineers, scientists, buyers, and others offering educational conferences and discussing environmental sustainability practices in the industry to manage and comply with the new requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission to report to investors the metrics of their environmental sustainability programs, as they prepare for the Environmental Social Governance Report.

New renewable energy technologies will be discussed, as well as the permits needed for LUMA, incentive and federal funds available and the government’s plan to achieve 40% renewable energy by combining with cogeneration efficiently.

To register for the event, people must access the PRMA’s website.