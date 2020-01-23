5th edition of Made in Puerto Rico golf tourney to raise funds for earthquake victims

January 23, 2020 77

The fifth edition of the Puerto Rico Products Association golf tournament will allocate a large portion of the proceeds raised to help members in the island’s southern region who have experienced damages to their businesses as a result of the ongoing earthquakes.

The tournament slated for Feb. 7 at the Wyndham Grand Río Mar hotel to exceed the 220 participants of last year’s event, organizers said.

“The golf tournament is an event that has allowed us for five years to identify nonprofit organizations to which we can contribute financially and help them continue their mission,” said Puerto Rico Products Association President Liliana Cubano.

“However, given the natural events that have occurred on the island, particularly in the southern region, this edition will allow us to direct part of the proceeds exclusively to our partners in the area who suffered damage to their infrastructure and services and so they can restart their operations as soon as possible,” she said.

Another portion of the proceeds will go to the “Ola del Cielo” nonprofit that strives to change the lives of children and youth with special needs such as autism or Down Syndrome, through a project based on bodyboarding clinics and therapy.

For more information on the golf tournament, send an email to Hecho in Puerto Rico, or call 787-753-8484.

Since its first edition in 2014, the tournament has collected more than $38,000 which it has donated to nonprofits including Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, Hogar Niñas de Cupey, Fundación A-Mar, La Perla del Gran Precio, and Centro de Aprendizaje del Niño, among others.