6th edition of P.R. Investment Summit set for Feb. 14-15

January 17, 2019 144

The 6th edition of the Puerto Rico Investment Summit will take place Feb. 14-15, 2019, at the newly renovated El San Juan Hotel, in Isla Verde, organizers announced.

Each year, more than 400 investors and business owners gather to learn about the tax incentives, competitive advantages, and opportunities that make Puerto Rico a unique destination.

The Puerto Rico Investment Summit brings new topics to its program in 2019, such as “Opportunity Zones,” “Gilti Tax” and, for the first time, a half-day financial services Forum, focused on financial and insurance specific content including International Insurance Center and IFEs.

The Puerto Rico Investment Summit unites professionals (investors, CPA’s and lawyers) that work directly with these programs, plus investors and entrepreneurs that have already made Puerto Rico their destination for business and export services.

The two-day conference format will include: panels, power talks, workshops, and campfires, plus two networking events providing attendees the opportunity to meet industry leaders and government officials, organizers confirmed.

Puerto Rico Investment Summit participants to include key speakers and government officials including Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy and Ella Woger, COO of Invest Puerto Rico.

Others include early adopters Nicholas Prouty, CEO of Putnam Bridge, a company that has invested more than $150 million in the island and owns the largest marina in the Caribbean; Margaret Anadu, partner at Goldman Sachs; Edgar Ríos from PMA Law, a tax law firm on the Island; Gaby Hernández from BDO Puerto Rico; Jeff Carmichael, CEO for the Yingke Caribbean Center, Walter Keenan from Advantage Insurance; and Manuel López-Zambrana from DLA Piper.

“Puerto Rico is a great option for business, export services or new investments. It not only has the most attractive tax structure under the U.S. but provides other benefits that include a highly skilled workforce, a privileged location and it is under with the US legal and financial systems,” said Brenda González-Santini, organizer and owner of the event. “The Puerto Rico Investment Summit provides the best platform to learn, meet and network with top level professionals.”