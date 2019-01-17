FirstBank promotes program to help furloughed federal employees

January 17, 2019 144

Following the partial shutdown of the U.S. government and its possible consequences on the financial responsibilities of its employees in Puerto Rico, FirstBank has launched an assistance program with solutions for loan and credit card payments.

The financial institution is urging its clients to call to discuss payment options for personal and auto loans, and credit card products at 787-729-8035, and 787-282-1100 for mortgages.

“Last year, given the situation we were experiencing after the passage of Hurricanes Irma and María, we lent a hand to offer economic relief to customers who had been affected, with a moratorium on their payments,” said Ginoris López-Lay, executive vice president of Personal Banking and director of Strategic Management at FirstBank.

“For FirstBank, the well-being of our clients and their families comes first. We urge our clients with personal loans, auto, credit cards and mortgages that call us to help them with this situation they are living,” she said.