9th edition of Garnier Green Fest collects 6K+ lbs. of recyclable plastic

Global beauty brand Garnier announced that it collected 6,520 pounds of types 1 and 2 plastics for recycling during the ninth edition of its Garnier Green Fest, which was recently celebrated at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan.

The eco-friendly concert has collected close to 60,000 pounds of recycled materials over nine years as part of the brand’s commitment to the movement toward more sustainable practices in the beauty sector.

For almost a decade, Garnier Green Fest has united artists and Puerto Ricans to raise awareness about the importance of recycling and adopting habits that have a positive environmental impact.

This year, 2,500 people joined the event in support of the cause and to witness musical performances by the musical duo Zion & Lennox, Lenny Tavárez and surprise performances by emerging artist Bastian Ponssa.

The Garnier Green Fest collaborated with the Puerto Rican nonprofit organization Basura Cero to manage the processes related to the plastic collected at the event.

“We have been leading the collection of recyclable materials at the Garnier Green Fest for several years, and we are happy that this ninth edition was no exception to continue educating and being part of this Garnier initiative that is so positive for the environment,” said Basura Cero President Jessica Seiglie.

“We’re proud to see year after year how many people show up to support a cause as important as plastic waste recycling. Our commitment at Garnier is to promote the movement towards more sustainable practices, and this initiative shows how we can all contribute to the cause,” said Natalie Pietri, brand manager for Garnier in Puerto Rico.

In addition to encouraging recycling, Garnier’s commitment to “greener beauty” includes solidarity sourcing programs for its ingredients, beach cleanups, eco-designed formulas, and the use of renewable energy in its factories and distribution centers.