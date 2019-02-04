Acai Express looks to license 50 franchise locations in U.S. mainland

February 4, 2019 168

The Acai Express chain is stepping up its expansion outside Puerto Rico through the sale of franchises. The first location opened in Rockaway Township in New Jersey, which will serve as its flagship location stateside, company executives said.

“This is the first location with the brand’s new image and that uses the new restaurant concept, after operating primarily out of food trucks,” said Acai Express President Héctor Westerband.

The company is looking to sell 50 franchises in the United States in the coming months, initially in the northeast region.

Acai Express has also set its sights on the state of Florida for its high concentration of Hispanics and Puerto Ricans who have already been exposed to the brand. The chain already has a location there, in Cocoa Beach. Westerband also said the company already has an agreement to sell franchises in the state of Colorado.

To achieve its goal, Acai Express has teamed up with Franchise Growth Solutions, specializing in the development and sale of franchises. It has also taken on the task of participating in various exhibits related to the franchise industry such as the Franchise Expo South, held in Ft. Lauderdale in late January.

“We’re working to transcend the local market and become a national chain,” said Westerband.

Although aware that the U.S. mainland is a highly competitive market, Westerband is betting on the appeal of Acai Express for investors seeking the opportunity to join a successful business concept in its growth stage.

Acai Express offers investors the opportunity to invest in a proven concept, he said. The investment required is relatively low and the investor does not need to have previous experience in the food industry, he said.