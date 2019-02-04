AeroNet launches AeroFiber — 100% fiber optic-based business connectivity solution

February 4, 2019 110

Puerto Rico high-speed business internet service provider recently launched its 100 percent fiber optic-based business connectivity solution named AeroFiber.

The new product is aimed at further improving its already robust network with additional bandwidth, improved reliability, and faster speeds, AeroNet President Gino Villarini said.

“AeroFiber is the new fiber internet for businesses that want and need a robust and hyper-fast connection to the world,” he said. “Connectivity means business, and AeroFiber delivers the fastest, most reliable and most affordable connection for B2B in Puerto Rico.”

AeroFiber is a dedicated internet connectivity solution for businesses and enterprises that are looking for a high-performance network that does not compromise on speed, reliability or price. Through its end-to-end fiber optic network, AeroNet has made AeroFiber the choice for businesses that are looking for “a simple, hyper-fast and reliable solution.”

The service is available at up to a 100 gigabits per second (Gbps), or 100,000 megabits per second (Mbps), which is 1000 times faster than the typical business offering in the market. AeroFiber services are being launched with initial plans of 250, 500 and 1000 Mbps at a disruptive pricing structure that equals up to 75 percent in cost savings for the end user when compared to similar solutions in the market.

“AeroNet takes another step into being in the forefront of technology by investing in Puerto Rico and in the latest fiber optic technology to serve our customers,” said Villarini. “Our Miami node will allow us the flexibility to provide new services including direct cloud connectivity. Innovation is on the top of our to-do list, and by completing these two milestones we can solidify and expand our network and product offerings.”

The recent backbone network upgrades to 100G and the new IP node in Equinix’s NAP of The Americas in Miami allows AeroNet to solidify and expand their network and product offerings, as well as support the current and future bandwidth and connectivity needs of its customers.