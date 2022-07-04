Ad agency launches Mampo Blend Puerto Rican coffee brand

The medium toast Mampo Blend is described as having citrus notes, chocolate, and caramel flavors.

Advertising agency Mampostea’o announced the launch of its coffee, Mampo Blend, to “encourage creativity among Puerto Rican brands,” it announced.

“Coffee and creativity are very similar. Both are part of our morning ritual, and we need to savor one to let the other out. For us, this is more than a coffee, it is a project to help other people identify ways in which they can add creativity to their businesses,” said Moisés Cruz, CEO of Mampostea’o.

The Mampo Blend was born from a collaboration with Drop and local coffee farms in Maricao. The coffee is being distributed through the 404, Cuela Café, Drip, and Café Comunión establishments in the San Juan metropolitan area.

This initiative includes holding events that encourage creativity among the business community and other collaborations with local products, including a coffee ice cream and collaborations with mixologists and baristas, agency officials said.

The staff at Mampostea’o are the creators of graphic identity designs for brands such as El Mesón Sandwiches, Pan Pepín, Dulce Caña, Skootel, and Marey, among others. This multidisciplinary agency oversees the development of brand identity, packaging design, and advertising content writing.

“Brand design is not just creating a logo for your company, it’s building through design a story capable of communicating and transmitting the essential values of your brand. Designing your brand is creating that story with which people can identify and interact on various platforms. In Puerto Rico, we have the necessary creativity to elevate our brands, which is our mission,” Cruz concluded.