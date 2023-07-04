Adopta Ahora, ESCAPE to receive proceeds from CTS golf tourney

The event will be held Aug. 18, at the Coco Beach hotel in Río Grande. (Credit: Lunamarina | Dreamstime.com)

Two organizations with proven community service records in support of children have been chosen to benefit from the net proceeds of a golf tournament that will be held to celebrate the anniversary of Caribbean Temporary Services (CTS), a local company committed to fostering labor market development.

The event will be held Aug. 18 at the Coco Beach hotel in Río Grande.

The nonprofit organizations Adopta Ahora and ESCAPE are entities that over time have demonstrated their interest in promoting the well-being of the island’s society, event organizers said.

Adopta Ahora has stood out for promoting the adoption of children aged between 6 and 17 years old, while for four decades, ESCAPE has dedicated its work to the prevention of child abuse and family violence.

“At Caribbean Temporary Services, we feel blessed by what we have been able to contribute to the socioeconomic development of our Puerto Rico through hard work. Founded and led by women, and with high-caliber employees across the island, the company has historically demonstrated its commitment to advancing the values that these select organizations represent,” said Glenda Burgos, general manager.

Adopta Ahora’s mission is to educate and guide the population of Puerto Rico, and the world, about the need and importance of making adoption viable.

Meanwhile, ESCAPE was chosen for its trajectory in the intervention, treatment and prevention of child abuse and family violence in Puerto Rico.

“ESCAPE is the first nonprofit organization created on the Island (1983) with the mission of preventing child abuse,” said Executive Director Yadira Pizarro-Quiles.

“The organization is dedicated to supporting and educating families, parents and the general community about healthy and positive ways to relate, communicate, and above all, to raise, care for and protect children from child abuse,” she said.

“At ESCAPE, we only have words of gratitude for CTS, which, aware of the need to strengthen efforts to prevent child abuse and support children, chose the organization as one of the beneficiaries of its first golf tournament,” Pizarro-Quiles said.