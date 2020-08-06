AeroNet partners with Facebook Connectivity to launch Wi-Fi service in Old San Juan

August 6, 2020 51

Puerto Rico-based business internet service provider AeroNet this week launched a new, advanced Wi-Fi service in Old San Juan, in partnership with Facebook Connectivity.

The new service is powered by Facebook Connectivity’s Express Wi-Fi platform, which will enable AeroNet to provide its Wi-Fi service in a sustainable and scalable way, and Terragraph, a gigabit wireless technology that delivers fiber-like speeds over the air and will serve as the backhaul solution for the Wi-Fi network, the company said.

“The Wi-Fi service promises residents and visitors in Old San Juan a fast, reliable internet experience,” AeroNet President Gino Villarini.

AeroNet is hopeful that the use of Express Wi-Fi and Terragraph will enable the company to effectively extend public Wi-Fi services to zones that currently suffer from limited connectivity options, such as areas near Plaza San José and Plaza de Armas.

This announcement builds on the Terragraph trial AeroNet and Facebook Connectivity announced earlier this year, which was designed to enable people in or near Plaza de Armas and Plaza San Jose in Old San Juan to access AeroNet’s fixed wireless and public Wi-Fi services, powered by Terragraph.

With this pilot, AeroNet has delivered gigabit services in areas of Old San Juan where fiber-to-the-home deployments are not economically viable because of restrictions associated with the historic structures.

“Our goal with implementing these new technology solutions is to provide access to the Internet with a fast and reliable Wi-FI network in areas that have not been possible due to the lack of infrastructure or the high cost of development,” said Villarini.

“This new collaboration with Facebook Connectivity allows us to continue contributing to the socio-economic development and also reduce the digital gap in these communities. We keep expanding the coverage in Old San Juan to replicate the project in other towns on the island,” he said.

Dan Rabinovitsj, vice president for Facebook Connectivity, said, “Facebook Connectivity is proud to collaborate with partners like AeroNet to deploy programs and technologies that enable better, broader connectivity.”

“With its new service powered by Express Wi-Fi and Terragraph, AeroNet will provide the people of Old San Juan with fast, affordable and reliable internet access over Wi-Fi, ensuring they’re able to get online when and where they need it,” Rabinovitsj said.