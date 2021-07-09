American Red Cross launches ‘Misión Roja’ video game tourney fundraiser

Those registered will play the “Super Smash Bros,” “Fortnite,” and “FIFA 2021” video games in the first round from July 30 to Aug. 1.

The American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter announced the launch of its video game and streaming tournament, “Misión Roja” to raise funds for the families the organization serves after emergencies and disasters.

People interested in participating have until July 28 to register, for the opportunity to win prizes.

Those registered will play the “Super Smash Bros,” “Fortnite,” and “FIFA 2021” video games in the first round from July 30 to Aug. 1. The gamers who go to the final will play the finals of Super Smash Bros, Fortnite and FIFA 2021 on Aug. 7. Those interested in participating are asked for $25 donation.

“We’re excited to explore spaces where people don’t necessarily know about our work after emergencies and aren’t aware of the frequency of home fires and other disasters on the island,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter.

“Through ‘Misión Roja,’ participants have fun while contributing to a cause,” she said.

From Jan. 1 to June 14, 2021, the American Red Cross has helped more than 169 families affected by disasters throughout the island, at no charge. The “Misión Roja” event is sponsored by the Liberty Foundation.

To donate to the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter, go to cruzrojapr.net or through ATH Móvil, under “Donate” to “CruzRojaPR.”

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.