ASG to hold emergency procurement process workshops June 7-8

The General Services Administration (ASG, in Spanish), the entity responsible for overseeing all Puerto Rico-government purchases, is preparing for the procurement of emergency goods and services during the hurricane season “by implementing accelerated and transparent purchasing processes,” agency officials said.

To that end, the agency will host a series of conferences June 7-8 at the Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré to guide current and potential government suppliers, as well as public employees, on the expedited purchase process of the products that are required if a state of emergency is declared.

“The implementation of extraordinary procurement mechanisms is decisive when responding to an emergency situation, quickly and organized, in response to the needs of the people,” said ASG Administrator Karla Mercado.

“The execution and control guidelines adopted by the ASG for these cases allow us to carry out orderly and uniform procedures for the expeditious supply of basic necessities, merchandise, food and equipment that the population demands. These purchases are considered exceptional and are exempt from being processed through ordinary bidding methods,” she added.

The workshops are open to entrepreneurs, merchants and merchandise suppliers who want to do business with the government, which will also be of benefit to those in charge of purchasing in public agencies. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

The first round of orientations, on June 7, is aimed at suppliers, companies, and sellers of all types of goods. During the activity, the details, and clauses of the direct purchase contracts to which the government will resort will be explained in case of an emergency declaration. The variety of products is broad and, for example, ranges from merchandise such as cots, tents, sheets, and water, to psychological and transportation services.

The second round of orientations on June 8 is for public-sector employees, including authorized buyers, interagency coordinators, and liaison and municipal personnel, who will be informed on how to use the special emergency procurement process and the guidelines, controls, guarantees and paperwork the ASG requires.