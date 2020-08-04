AT&T launches nationwide 5G network, adding 18 Puerto Rico towns

August 4, 2020 173

Wireless carrier AT&T announced that its 5G network is now live for consumers and businesses across the country, including 18 additional towns in Puerto Rico.

The carrier’s 5G coverage now includes: Adjuntas; Ceiba; Ciales; Guánica; Guayanilla; Jayuya; Lajas; Lares; Las Marías; Maricao; Morovis; Naguabo; Orocovis; Peñuelas; Sabana Grande; San Sebastián; Utuado; and Yauco.

“5G is the future of wireless technology and has the potential to transform experiences as we know them,” said José Juan Dávila, vice president of AT&T Puerto Rico.

“As many of us become more mobile, consumers need a network that helps them keep up and stay connected with their passions. 5G provides increased bandwidth, more connectivity, and less buffering,” he said.

From 2017-2019, AT&T has invested nearly $425 million in its wireless and wireline networks in Puerto Rico to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities, the carrier confirmed.

“That investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance for residents and businesses, which is essential for connecting our customers with family, friends and colleagues – no matter the distance,” the carrier said.

It’s also improved critical communications services for Puerto Rico’s first responders using the FirstNet network.

The next-generation 5G network will offer customers nationwide connectivity, faster downloads, limited lag time and more bandwidth.

Starting Aug. 7, the carrier is adding 5G access to its AT&T Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite wireless plans. Also on that date, the carrier will add 5G access to its AT&T Business Unlimited Web-Only and Starter plans.

The company will also have available a variety of 5G-enabled devices including the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 family, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, and the LG VELVET 5G.

Prepaid customers will also have the opportunity to purchase a 5G-enabled device at an AT&T store or activate an eligible 5G-enabled device on the Unlimited Plus plan.