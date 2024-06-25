Type to search

Ballester Hermanos gets ‘Business Excellence’ award from MIDA

Contributor June 25, 2024
From left: Ballester Hermanos President Alejandro Ballester; MIDA's former president Joeyleen Quiñones, and current president Félix Aponte, and executive vice president, Manuel Reyes-Alfonso, during the award ceremony.

The distributor has maintained a 110-year trajectory in the food industry in Puerto Rico.

After an uninterrupted 110-year trajectory in the food industry in Puerto Rico, Ballester Hermanos has been awarded the Business Excellence Award by the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (known as MIDA in Spanish).

“This recognition, which enjoys great prestige in the food industry, highlights our mission to develop leading brands while paying meticulous attention to the needs of our customers and the commitment of our employees to the progress of Puerto Rico,” said Alejandro Ballester, president of the island-born company.

“For the past 110 years, we have focused on developing quality brands, offering personalized attention to help customers of all sizes and categories grow their businesses and continuously innovating to ensure stability and opportunities for our team, whom we consider part of our family,” he added.

Since its inception, Ballester Hermanos has led the market with a pioneering vision and a focus on excellence. The company has expanded its operations to Panama, marking a new stage in its growth and trajectory.

Ballester emphasized that the company’s goal is to provide Puerto Rican households with the best variety and quality of products, successfully diversifying into different market segments.

“We receive this award as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the continued support of our customers, shareholders and collaborators. We are grateful for this honor and are committed to continuing to be a benchmark of excellence in the food business and industry in Puerto Rico,” he said.

