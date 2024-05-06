Type to search

In-Brief

Bayer Crop Science gets PRMA nods

NIMB Staff May 6, 2024
A Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico employee participates in the company’s waste data management system automation project.

These are the 20th and 21st awards the agricultural biotechnology company has received from the association.

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) awarded Bayer Crop Science for its “commitment to and achievements” in occupational health and safety at the 15th Sustainability Best Practices Summit held at the Complejo Ferial de Puerto Rico in Ponce.

Bayer received the Sustainability Innovation – Impact Award in the Chemical Use and Waste Minimization category, and the Sustainability Award – Bronze for its waste data management system automation project, the company said.

“Congratulations to our Bayer team, who identified an opportunity to continue optimizing our operations, aligned with our commitment to the environment, health and safety in the workplace,” said Alex Muñiz-Lasalle, government and community affairs specialist for Bayer Crop Science in Puerto Rico.

“We also thank the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association for recognizing our team’s commitment and dedication to a sustainable and environmentally friendly future — and present,” he said.

Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico has been frequently recognized by the PRMA over the years, receiving awards such as the Safety Best Practice/Continuous Improvement Award in 2019; Meritorious Improvement Award in 2009, 2018 and 2023; Distinguished Safety Performance Award in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023; the Safety Idol in 2017; the President’s Award in 2016; the Innovation in Safety Participation Certificate in 2010; the Excellence in Safety Award in 2010 and 2013; and the Safety Achievement Award in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Int’l Public Relations Network holds annual meeting in San Juan
Contributor December 8, 2023
Report: T-Mobile Puerto Rico leads in global 5G availability
NIMB Staff October 18, 2023
SME opens call for Excellence in Marketing Awards
Contributor August 29, 2023
Puerto Rico Public Relations Assoc. opens submissions for 2023 Excel Contest 
Eduardo San Miguel Tió July 11, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The increase in construction costs is significant, but within that — as happens in other sectors — 25% of costs are for taxes and other expenses related to the government. It’s something that needs to be looked at closely because, although there’s still federal funding coming in that will be used in positive ways for the economy, we must address our costs of doing business.”

 

Adolfo González, president of Empresas Caparra and member of the Puerto Rican Association of Shopping Centers, discussing some of the obstacles retailers face despite increased retail activity last year and anticipated continued growth.

Related Stories

Int’l Public Relations Network holds annual meeting in San Juan
Report: T-Mobile Puerto Rico leads in global 5G availability
SME opens call for Excellence in Marketing Awards
Puerto Rico Public Relations Assoc. opens submissions for 2023 Excel Contest 
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.