Bayer Crop Science gets PRMA nods

A Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico employee participates in the company’s waste data management system automation project.

These are the 20th and 21st awards the agricultural biotechnology company has received from the association.

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) awarded Bayer Crop Science for its “commitment to and achievements” in occupational health and safety at the 15th Sustainability Best Practices Summit held at the Complejo Ferial de Puerto Rico in Ponce.

Bayer received the Sustainability Innovation – Impact Award in the Chemical Use and Waste Minimization category, and the Sustainability Award – Bronze for its waste data management system automation project, the company said.

“Congratulations to our Bayer team, who identified an opportunity to continue optimizing our operations, aligned with our commitment to the environment, health and safety in the workplace,” said Alex Muñiz-Lasalle, government and community affairs specialist for Bayer Crop Science in Puerto Rico.

“We also thank the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association for recognizing our team’s commitment and dedication to a sustainable and environmentally friendly future — and present,” he said.

Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico has been frequently recognized by the PRMA over the years, receiving awards such as the Safety Best Practice/Continuous Improvement Award in 2019; Meritorious Improvement Award in 2009, 2018 and 2023; Distinguished Safety Performance Award in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023; the Safety Idol in 2017; the President’s Award in 2016; the Innovation in Safety Participation Certificate in 2010; the Excellence in Safety Award in 2010 and 2013; and the Safety Achievement Award in 2011, 2015 and 2019.