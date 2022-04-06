Type to search

Brands come together to create awareness on environmental conservation

Contributor April 6, 2022
Viviana Mercado, Walmart’s senior manager of corporate affairs.

Several major brands doing business in Puerto Rico will come together this month to carry out the “El Planeta te Reta” initiative, which seeks to build partnerships to find increasingly sustainable and innovative ways to produce and ensure a cleaner future.

Walmart, Amigo Colgate-Palmolive, cbc Pepsi Cola PR and PepsiCo will carry out the campaign to educate, promote and empower people, especially the younger generations, to care for the environment with a focus on reducing, reusing and recycling, as part of the International Planet Earth Day celebration.

“El Planeta te Reta” is an initiative that consists of different activities, such as educational capsules and materials on the importance of recycling and caring for the environment and challenges aimed at children to promote education on recycling and environmental conservation, with the use of sustainable products from home or classrooms.

“Sustainability is one of our corporate pillars to contribute to improving the quality of life in the communities, and that is why we aspire to become a regenerative company that contributes to restoring, renovating, and replacing, in addition to conserving,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“Through educational efforts like these, we intend to join forces with the community to achieve a greater impact in favor of the environment,” she said.

Meanwhile, José A. Sanabria, general director, of cbc Pepsi Cola Puerto Rico said “in our company we are charting a new course to drive positive actions for the planet and people. By becoming better ourselves, we can help build a stronger, more sustainable future all of us.”

“For this reason, we believe that through efforts such as “El Planeta te Reta” we can educate on the subject so that more people decide to collaborate with the protection of natural resources as part of their lifestyle,” he said.

