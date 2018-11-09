Burlington set to re-open 2 additional P.R. stores in Río Piedras, Manatí

November 9, 2018 76

Burlington Stores announced it is set to to re-open two additional locations severely damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane María – in Río Piedras on Nov. 16 and Manatí on Black Friday, Nov. 23.

That pushes the total of stores to 10 that are re-opening in time for the holidays.

To help all children celebrate this holiday season, Burlington is encouraging customers to donate a new toy at any store to benefit Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald, a local non-profit organization dedicated to keeping families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need.

“As Burlington’s thank you, customers receive 10 percent off their entire purchase through Dec. 24, 2018. Last year, due to the devastation of Hurricane Maria, the retailer was forced to suspend this effort,” Burlington executives said.

This year, Burlington will have all but one of its stores re-opened in Puerto Rico and accepting toy donations. The final store located in Humacao is currently scheduled to re-open in Spring 2019.

The retailer did not disclose how much it had to invest to re-open the two locations, nor how many jobs it will create as a result.