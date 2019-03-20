Café Bistro Hacienda Lealtad opens at the UPR-Mayagüez

March 20, 2019 36

The Café Bistro Hacienda Lealtad, a food and beverage concession, opened at the School of Business Administration at the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus, school officials announced.

The lease agreement provides income to the college, while covering a need for people who work and study in that building, whose location is far from food establishments inside and outside the institution, school officials said.

“We know of the successful track record of Hacienda Lealtad, which has focused on highlighting the value of our local products, especially coffee,” said Interim Rector, Wilma L. Santiago-Gabrielini.

“We are honored that they can continue their agribusinesses vision on our campus. In addition, this strategic alliance is representative of the ways that we can collaborate with industry to benefit the university,” she said.

The School of Business Administration building, located in front of the UPR-Mayagüez’s Natatorium Complex, is home to approximately 1,300 students and has a flow of about 3,000 visitors daily.

Mariel Nieves, interim dean of the School of Business Administration, said when the structure was built, it was with the mindset to have the necessary space to meet the needs of students and staff. As part of that vision, an area assigned to set up a dining area in the basement of the academic facility.

“Now this goal is accomplished with a Puerto Rican company with an admirable growth path, which in turn serves as a model for Business Administration students,” said Edgar Soto, who conducted the feasibility study to meet the needs of students.

“We developed a gastronomic experience with care and dedication. We prepared the menu with fresh local produce, to highlight Puerto Rican cuisine,” said Edwin N. Soto-Ruiz, president of Café Bistro Hacienda Lealtad.