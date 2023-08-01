Type to search

Carelon Global Solutions to host job fair Aug. 1 in San Juan

NIMB Staff August 1, 2023
Carelon Global Solutions is looking to hire customer service representatives. (Credit: Dmitry Sosulin | Dreamstime.com)

Following its debut in Puerto Rico last May with the opening of its first bilingual call center on the island, Carelon Global Solutions has announced it will hold a job fair Aug. 1 at the Hyatt Place Hotel in San Juan from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With “its strong presence” in the health care customer service field, Carelon said it is looking to recruit talent to fill numerous positions within the company.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply for the following positions: bilingual customer service representative (Medicare/Medicaid); customer service representative (Spanish); bilingual customer service representative (nonlicensed sales); customer service supervisor; claims supervisor; customer service team leaders; trainers; performance quality analyst (quality auditors); facilities manager; claims processor; and desktop support technician. 

As previously announced at the launch of its operations in Puerto Rico, the company aims to recruit at least 700 part-time and full-time employees for well-paid positions, offering ongoing professional growth and training programs as well as additional benefits, including medical and vision plans, life insurance, vacation time and retirement plans.

Carelon stands out as an innovative company, dedicated to the professional development of its employees. It described its work environment as stimulating and providing growth opportunities for its team members.

The job fair will enable candidates to interact directly with human resources representatives and learn more about the opportunities available within the company.

For more information, visit the company’s website.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
