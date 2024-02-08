Caribe Hilton hotel listed for sale for undisclosed amount

Type to search

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 8, 2024
The 652-room hotel is being marketed as having “strong in-place cash flow,” and as having the potential for additional development — including hotel and/or residential — through use of land available on the 17-acre property.

The iconic Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan, owned by Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and managed by Hilton Worldwide, has been listed for sale for an undisclosed amount, News is my Business learned.

According to the listing posted on the website of brokers CBRE and JLL, the 652-room hotel is being marketed as having “strong in-place cash flow,” and as having the potential for additional development — including hotel and/or residential — through use of land available on the 17-acre property.

“This historic resort has several distinct features that make it stand out among other assets in the market, such as a protected beachfront experience, the most meeting space of any hotel in San Juan, and a recent $160+ million renovation,” the brokers stated in the description of the hotel that opened Dec. 9, 1949.

That overhaul came after the property sustained significant damage from Hurricane María in September 2017, as News is my Business reported. The Caribe Hilton remained shut for 20-months after the storm and through the renovations.

As part of the offering highlights, the brokers mention the new owner’s ability to lease currently vacant retail spaces, implement resort fee increases, add new food and beverage outlets or events on the property, and grow the spa and fitness membership business to improve its profitability.

The Caribe Hilton’s rooms are split between 634 standard rooms ranging from 339 square feet. to 377 square feet, and 18 suites ranging from 676 square feet to 2,052 square feet. There are four duplex (two-level) suites that include kitchens/kitchenettes, that range in size from 1,384 square feet to 2,052 square feet, including the presidential suite (2,052 square feet). All the beachfront hotel’s rooms have private balconies, of which 372 face the Atlantic.

The landmark hotel currently has nine food and beverage retailers — Morton’s Steakhouse, Mojito’s Caribbean Fusion, Rustica Ristorante, Caribar & Caribar Terrace, Nectar Del Caribe, Lola’s Puerto Rican Cuisine, Baqua, Ice Cream & Cookie Co., and Starbucks.

