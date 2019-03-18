Caribe Hilton to debut new $150M look when it reopens in May

March 18, 2019 1237

The Caribe Hilton has begun taking reservations for stays beginning May 15th, when it will unveil a more than $150 million restoration — a major milestone as the property celebrates its 70th year of operation and as Hilton marks its 100th anniversary.

The iconic beachfront property has been closed since Hurricane María struck Puerto Rico in September 2017, causing major damage islandwide.

The property has undergone a top-to-bottom makeover inclusive of guest room and suite renovations; reimagined food and beverage concepts; fitness center, spa, tennis center and landscaping re-designs; and 65,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space modernization.

Caribe Hilton has been home to many innovations and industry firsts, including being the first-ever hotel operated by Hilton outside of the continental United States.

“The opening of Caribe Hilton in 1949 was a genesis of tourism that introduced travelers to the island of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” said Danny Hughes, president for the Americas, Hilton.

“The revitalization of this emblematic property is a continuation of that genesis, inspiring much anticipation and pride among the Hilton family, locals, guests and all who have an enduring affinity for this cherished San Juan hotel,” he said.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., which owns Caribe Hilton, enlisted P3 Design Collective, a design firm based in Virginia, to design the resort in its new incarnation.

Boasting touches inspired by ‘the island of enchantment,’ Caribe Hilton’s reinvigorated look is deeply influenced by the vibrant culture, lively colors and rich history of San

Juan, while complemented by the warmth and charm of the locals that call it home, executives said.

“We are thrilled to re-introduce the iconic Caribe Hilton to guests and locals alike,” said Park Hotels & Resorts CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr.

“We have worked tirelessly to restore, reimagine and enhance the hotel, and we are confident that the finished product is worthy of the hotel’s legendary history,” he said.

From infusing elements of design that elevate how guests enjoy its unique location on a secluded beach to raising the bar at its eight culinary outlets, the newly revived resort is redefining the way travelers vacation in Puerto Rico, he said.

“We are as determined as ever to reimagine the guest experience at Caribe Hilton and are eager to introduce Puerto Rico’s new Icon of Hospitality,” said Pablo Torres, general manager, Caribe Hilton.

“We have had the pleasure of creating milestone memories for our local and international guests for nearly 70 years, and now we are ready to welcome travelers and our island family to create new ones,” said Torres.