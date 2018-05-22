Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve to reopen October ’18

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve announced that the property will officially reopen its doors in October 2018, vowing to deliver “a transformative guest experience rooted in cultural immersion, that is brought to life through an unparalleled level of heartfelt care.”

The hotel is the first ultra-luxury resort to welcome guests back to the island after the devastation caused by Hurricane María last September.

The reopening also marks the conclusion of a revamping of the sprawling beachfront property that sits on 1,400 acres of the former Laurance Rockefeller estate.

“October 2018 marks an exciting next chapter in the legendary history of our Reserve,” said George Sotelo, general manager at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

“I am extraordinarily proud of our ladies and gentlemen, who have lovingly restored our treasured property with the same heartfelt care they show our guests,” he said.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Dorado Beach as well as introducing the Reserve to a whole new set of guests experiencing the property for the first time,” Sotelo noted.

While the extent of the damage to the property that opened in December 2012 was not disclosed, hotel officials said the restoration includes enhancing the resort’s natural environment, as well as its 114 beachfront guestrooms.

“The Reserve’s sprawling grounds will see the addition of more than 300,000 new flora and fauna, sparking curiosity and giving guests the opportunity to lose themselves in the lush splendor of the island,” hotel executives said.

Su Casa, the property’s unique five-bedroom villa which was originally home to the historical figure Clara Livingston, is being fully modernized for today’s discerning traveler while retaining its unique character and appeal. The resort’s restaurant and bar is being “reimagined with an exciting new concept scheduled to debut in mid-November.”

Three other restaurants — the Encanto Beach Club Bar & Grill, the Positivo Sandbar and the La Cocina Culinary Center — will all offer new menu options.

Finally, the Spa Botánico, the Reserve’s Forbes Five Star spa, is also being fully revitalized, as is the Fitness Center and Movement Studio.