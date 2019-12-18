CBP agent, officer recruitment orientation returns to Plaza Las Américas

December 18, 2019 135

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is recruiting for the positions of CBP Officer, Border Patrol Agent and Air Interdiction and Maritime Interdiction Agents in select localities throughout the continental United States.

To answer questions and inquiries, CBP will have an orientation table at Plaza Las Américas, Dec. 16-21.

Candidates undergo a rigorous selection process to establish their capacity and aptitude for employment in a position of law and order officer.

The core requirements for both positions in CBP are:

The candidate must be referred for selection before their 40th birthday (this requirement is waived for qualified veterans);

Be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the United States during the last three years;

Have a valid driver’s license from the state in which they reside;

Pass an entrance exam, a medical examination and undergo physical fitness assessments;

A structured interview, drug testing, criminal background check and polygraph or lie detector;

An incentive of up to 33% of basic pay is available, during the first three years, for hard-to-recruit places in certain places. To receive the bonus, the applicant must commit to remain in the place serving for three years.

The job application process with CBP is done through the federal website or through the CBP website.