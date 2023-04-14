Chick-fil-A announces 1st restaurant in Hatillo, opening April 27 

Juan Olivo

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant — the fourth in Puerto Rico ­— will begin serving the Hatillo community April 27, under the leadership of Juan Olivo as the independent franchised owner/operator of the new location, the company announced.

Located in Plaza del Norte Mall, Chick-fil-A Hatillo will create some 140 full- and part-time jobs.

The Hatillo restaurant is the first Chick-fil-A restaurant on the Northwest coast of the island, joining three other Chick-fil-A restaurants in Puerto Rico — in Bayamón and Carolina — which opened in 2022.

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A restaurant owner/operators reside in the areas in which they serve.

“In Hatillo, Olivo will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including the new hires, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

Olivo has lived in Puerto Rico since the age of 5 and grew up in the Dorado area. He studied at the University of Puerto Rico’s Bayamón campus for both his undergraduate and graduate degrees. He spent 25 years in the technology industry, where he managed manufacturing and led multiple projects including global supply chain efforts.

For the past 15 years, Olivo has lived in Isabela with his wife, Dorcas, and his two sons, Jeziel and Andy. With a deep connection to the community, Olivo is “excited about bringing excellent customer service and making a positive impact on the Northwest corner of the island,” the company stated.

“Having lived in Puerto Rico for most of my life, I’m thrilled about the opportunity to open my own restaurant and create positive change on the island,” Olivo said. “Community is something I hold dear and I’m looking forward to engaging with local businesses and organizations, fostering the development of my Team Members and serving delicious food to the Hatillo community.”