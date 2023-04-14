Type to search

Motorambar Charity Golf Tournament raises $200K; hosts pop-up recycling museum

Contributor April 14, 2023
Screen capture of youtu.be/0YL0H4YX2bI

Motorambar Inc., the distributor of Nissan, Infiniti and Kia brands, raised $200,000 during the Motorambar Charity Golf Tournament. The funds were distributed among 19 nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving living conditions for people through education, environmental protection, health and community self-management.

The charity tournament, which began in 2014, is an annual event designed to benefit nonprofit entities and community organizations. Over the course of its nine-year history, it has awarded more than half a million dollars to more than 30 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico.

The ninth edition of the annual tournament doubled the amount raised during the previous edition. 

In a statement, Motorambar President José Ordeix shared his satisfaction with the event’s success and its impact on the new entities participating for the first time. He also expressed his gratitude to sponsors, business partners and volunteers, saying that their support and solidarity will allow these organizations to continue providing services in Puerto Rico for children, youth and adults from various communities around the island who benefit from their programs.

As part of the company’s commitment to social responsibility within its Sustainability Vision, Motorambar announced plans to hold the 10th edition of the fundraising event next year. 

Pop-up museum

In related news, and to further its commitment to sustainable development and as part of the Ambiente Ambar Program and Earth Month, Motorambar has inaugurated the “Mundo Material” exhibition at a pop-up museum located in the lobby of its headquarters in Cataño. Curators and artists from the Puerto Rico Recycling Museum provide awareness into the island’s recycling efforts through four informative stations: Electronic City, Organic City, Mundo Des-echo and Plasticolandia.

The company is inviting the public to the exhibition, a video of which can be viewed here.

