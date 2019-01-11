San Jorge Children & Women’s Hospital unit opens through $1M investment

January 11, 2019 31

The San Jorge hospital is kicking off 2019 with a new name — the San Jorge Children & Women’s Hospital — and modified services entailing a $1 million investment in imaging, women’s clinic, internal medicine and equipment, company officials confirmed.

The hospital is now offering services not only to children, but to their mothers and grandmothers, as well as the Medicare population. The service will be offered in a new 15-room unit, said Domingo Cruz-Vivaldi, president of the healthcare facility.

Since 1988, the San Jorge Hospital has been known as the first pediatric hospital in the Caribbean. However, it always had as its vision services directed to women, with a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery center.

In 2017, specialized studies such as 3D mammography and 4D sonomatography were added to detect cancer at an early level (15 months prior). The hospital facility also bumped up its specialized medical personnel and other additional services such as: Gynecology, oncological gynecology, general and oncological surgery, orthopedics, emergency medicine; among other services aimed at women, hospital officials said.