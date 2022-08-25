Clients proclaim Combate Beach Resort as ‘best hotel in Cabo Rojo’

The 44-room Combate Beach Resort hotel sits on the Caribbean Sea coastline.

The Combate Beach Resort small inn has landed the top spot on the list of the best-valued hotels of Cabo Rojo, according to the opinions of its clients on several platforms, the property owners confirmed.

Since January 2022, the hotel has reported 100% occupancy on all weekends, and reached an average occupancy of 78% during the month of July.

The 44-room hotel that sits on the Caribbean Sea coastline has been one of the most awarded inns on the island for the past 11 years and is listed among the top 20 hotels in Puerto Rico on TripAdvisor. About 25% of its guests visit several times a year, the owners stated.

So far this year, the property has received 13,000 guests, with positive projections for the fourth quarter, said Xavier A. Ramírez, president of the Small Inns Association, and manager of the property.

“Definitely, on average, these visitors consume more than $80 daily per person, and drive economic activity for all businesses, large and small, that make up or support our tourism offer,” Ramírez said.

The hotelier said he has witnessed an important shift in the profile of the tourist who arrives at El Combate — they have been staying longer, and in addition to enjoying the attractions and restaurants in Cabo Rojo, they visit the attractions in Yauco, Guanica, Lajas, Sabana Grande, San German, Hormigueros, and Mayagüez.

The pattern “is very positive for the region” and urged mayors and businesspeople to work together with the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. to continue improving their attractions, security, and public facilities, to encourage visitors to extend their stay in the region.

The Combate Beach Resort has integrated more than 30 eco-friendly practices, for which it has received the recognition as “Green Leader” by TripAdvisor, “Eco-Estancia” by the Tourism Co., and “Green Hotel” by the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA).