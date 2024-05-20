Type to search

Condado Gastrobar opens at Abitta Boutique Hotel in San Juan

NIMB Staff May 20, 2024
The restaurant celebrates culinary diversity while paying homage to Puerto Rican cuisine.

Located within the Abitta Boutique Hotel is the recently inaugurated El Condado Gastrobar, offering a unique dining experience in San Juan. Under the direction of executive chef Roberto Nacer, this new establishment entices guests with a fusion of sea-inspired flavors and local culinary traditions.

Abitta Boutique Hotel’s recently revamped restaurant, located on the ground floor, spans about 1,500 square feet and caters to parties of up to 60. With an investment of around $150,000, the hotel has the dining experience for guests. It currently has 20 direct jobs. 

“Our culinary philosophy embarks on a journey that celebrates culinary diversity while honoring Puerto Rican culinary traditions. Each dish is a culmination of exploration and fusion of various culinary trends, ranging from Puerto Rican cuisine to Mediterranean, Asian and Latin influences.

“This approach enables us to offer our guests an array of innovative and delightful dishes. Ultimately, our aim is to tantalize the taste buds of our diners with fresh flavors, creative techniques, and an unwavering passion for exquisite food,” Nacer said.  

With over a decade of culinary experience, Nacer has honed his skills in diverse culinary landscapes, including the kitchens of Miami, where he collaborated with renowned chefs such as Massimo Bottura and Mitsuharu Tsumura. 

Among the highlights of the menu is the “Roasted Duck Breast in a Porto Blueberries Reduction,” where the “succulence of roasted duck breast” intertwines with a Porto and blueberry reduction, achieving a perfect balance of sweet and savory. 

In addition, the restaurant boasts its “Secreto Ibérico,” a cut of pork from the Iberian region, accompanied by tomato chimichurri and served with “bravas” potatoes and spicy sauce, adding a touch of intensity to the palate. 

The “Paellita del Caribe” offers a Caribbean interpretation of the classic paella, combining mussels, shrimp, chicken, sausage and saffron. Finally, the “Reconstructed Oysters” have become one of the most sought-after dishes, thanks to their innovative presentation and the freshness of oysters’ flavor, accentuated with carefully selected ingredients. 

Furthermore, the restaurant not only offers a unique culinary experience but is also equipped to host brunches, business lunches and dinners, with facilities and services designed for private or corporate events.

