Connect 2021 conference to gather 3,500 attendees in P.R.

Connect 2021 will be held in Puerto Rico, bringing together more than 3,500 planners, suppliers and other industry leaders for three days of networking, face-to-face meetings, education, receptions and more.

Also, it is expected to generate approximately 10,000 room nights on the island, organizers said.

“We’re thrilled to host Connect 2021 and have the opportunity to open Puerto Rico’s doors to the industry’s best meetings and events experts,” said Brad Dean, CEO at Discover Puerto Rico.

Connect 2021 will include one-on-one appointments, networking opportunities and receptions, all of which allow attendees to form more meaningful business connections during their time at the event.

High-level education helps attendees stay on top of relevant industry trends and celebrity keynotes inspire and motivate attendees before they return to the office.

“We’re confident Puerto Rico will deliver an unparalleled experience, as we anticipate another year of providing Connect attendees the exposure and face-to-face opportunities that are crucial in this industry,” said Chris Collinson, president of Connect.