PR Consortium for Clinical Investigation allies with Yale

The Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI) has entered into an agreement with Yale University Center for Clinical Investigation (YCCI) regarding the provision of quality services.

Specifically, YCCI has become PRCCI’s external quality partner, performing monitoring of the PRCCI members/sites as needed, on a risk basis, representatives from the two entities said Tuesday.

PRCCI has been working with YCCI since it began operating in April 2016. As a strategic partner, YCCI has provided invaluable knowledge to the local consortium and interested researchers across Puerto Rico in areas of clinical investigation such as quality management, budgeting, grant writing, and clinical research operations.

Representatives from Yale have been on the island many times last year to deliver training to approximately 120 people. With this new agreement, PRCCI further strengthens its commitment to the consortium members to pursue the highest standards of quality in conducting clinical investigations in Puerto Rico, representatives said.

Established in April 2016, PRCCI is a nonprofit cooperative of top academic and private research sites. It aims to enhance clinical research speed and quality by driving performance and efficiencies across its sites, leveraging strategic partnerships, and establishing world-class capabilities.

Its vision is to promote and enhance clinical research and development for the benefit of patients, the Puerto Rican economy and global scientific innovation.

PRCCI was brought into life by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, a nonprofit organization created in 2004 whose mission is to invest, facilitate and build capacity to continually advance Puerto Rico’s economy and its citizen’s well-being through innovation-driven enterprises, science and technology and its industrial base.

Since its inception in 2005, the mission of the YCCI has been to establish a home for the training of the next generation of clinical and translational scientists and to provide a robust infrastructure that promotes innovative and collaborative research directed at improving patient care.