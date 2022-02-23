COR3 submits $9.7M flood mitigation proposal for Carolina’s urban center

From left: Carolina Mayor José Carlos Aponte-Dalmau and COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy.

The Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) confirmed it has submitted a $9.7 million proposal to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to address flooding problems in the municipality of Carolina’s urban center.

The Carolina Downtown project would mitigate areas around the town’s government center and surrounding areas, said COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy.

The work will impact the entrances to the Doctors’ Center Hospital San Fernando de la Carolina, as well as the Mayor’s Office, the Municipal Court, the Museum of Art and History, the Escute House, the Historical Archive, the Recreation Plaza and the building of the Municipal Legislature.

“With this initiative, which in addition to providing resilience and safe access to citizens in times of a weather emergency, will also allow the continuation of government and private operations. I congratulate the municipality’s reconstruction team for its organization, since once FEMA approves the proposal, the town is ready to begin the work,” Laboy said.

Meanwhile, COR3 will present to FEMA a proposal for flood control for the community of Lomas de Carolina. This project has an economic impact of $5 million, Laboy said.

The proposals for the mitigation projects in Carolina Downtown and the community of Lomas de Carolina, are added to another development submitted to FEMA last October for a $1.6 million flood control project in the Sabana Abajo Norte community.

Another proposal will be submitted to FEMA next month that proposes setting up a power generator in the town’s municipal office. By next quarter, the municipality of Carolina should have submitted a total of four proposals under the FEMA Mitigation Grant Program, totaling approximately $16.7 million, government officials said.