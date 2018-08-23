Corporation de Servicios Medicos de Hatillo nabs national service award

August 23, 2018 160

The Corporation de Servicios Medicos de Hatillo received the “Community Hero Award” from health information technology and services provider Greenway Health, during the ENGAGE18 customer engagement conference.

The local operation received the recognition for “demonstrating exceptional compassion, integrity and personal sacrifice while providing quality care to a distressed and underserved population,” Greenway Health said in a press release.

Serving communities in four states, plus Puerto Rico, the practices were chosen for their ongoing efforts to improve the healthcare industry using Greenway’s advanced suite of solutions. The practices range in size from just a handful of providers to more than 60 on staff.

Representatives from each practice were honored among peers during ENGAGE18 held August 10-13 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Recipients of the 2018 Greenway Customer awards also included: Roswell Pediatric Center in Georgia; New Era Medicine in New Hampshire; Colorado Springs Pulmonary Consultants; and HealthLinc Community Health Center in Indiana.

“These practices exemplify the highest values of leadership in healthcare, demonstrating exceptional community engagement and an ongoing commitment to exploring new possibilities in care for patients,” said Richard Atkin, CEO of Greenway Health.

“Through these partnerships, we can have a greater impact on the industry, using innovative technology to advance beyond the status quo and demonstrate true excellence in healthcare,” he said.

Greenway is dedicated to working with its customers to provide cutting-edge electronic health record and practice management software that meets their customers’ needs.