Cybersecurity firm GM Sectec expands its services in Africa

Héctor Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Sectec.

Cybersecurity GM Sectec announced the expansion of its services to the African continent adding Kenya and Nigeria to the list of countries serviced in addition to South Africa.

Organized online crime in Africa shows how digitization has reached almost every major crime area across the continent.

According to an Interpol report, despite the continent’s lower global Internet connectivity, organized crime groups are using online tools to carry out illicit activities. According to the report, online crime is now, more than ever, a security challenge for law enforcement agencies in Africa, detailing how African organized crime groups use the different layers of the Internet to perpetrate crimes, GM Sectec officials said.

“At GM Sectec we’re committed to supporting organizations anywhere in the world to achieve the adoption of secure payment technologies and practices,” said Hector Guillermo Martinez, president of GM Sectec.

“They need to understand their true cyber risk, and be able to respond in a timely, efficient and effective manner to strengthen their security. Reaching the African continent fills us with satisfaction and represents a step forward for our corporation that covers more and more ground globally,” he said.

“Being one of the few companies certified by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), makes us one step ahead in terms of protecting the data of users who make payments using cards, no matter where they are in the world,” said Martínez, adding that Africa is region in which GM Sectec aspires to continue expanding its services.

This region called CEMEA (Central Europe, Middle East and Africa) is characterized by its extensive number of transactions, not only in this region but also with the rest of the world, he said.

“At GM Sectec, as an organization, we’re focused on ensuring that protection against fraud in means of payment is a common practice and that we manage to combat them through new certifications that allow us to provide security to companies that transmit and/or store cardholder information in particular and companies in general,” said Martinez.

GM Sectec has more than 50,000 customers worldwide.