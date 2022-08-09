DDEC, Youth Dev’t Institute partner to promote youth self-sufficiency

From left: María E. Enchautegui and Manuel Cidre sign the collaborative agreement.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) and the Youth Development Institute (IDJ, in Spanish) signed a collaborative agreement to promote education, employment and economic self-sufficiency of young people.

This initiative led by the DDEC’s Labor Development Program (PDL, in Spanish) will be supported by the tools provided by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act and the studies carried out by the IDJ.

“The DDEC and the IDJ share common objectives aimed at the development of innovative strategies, research and analysis that lead to the strengthening of the labor development system,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“In line with #PRopósito and workforce development innovation, we commit to working hand in hand with both organizations to promote strategies that support the development of Puerto Rican youth. We’re all committed to the development and transformation of Puerto Rico, young people will ensure Puerto Rico’s sustainable economic development,” said Cidre.

The PDL will provide the IDJ with an inventory of the programs available under the WIOA Act, demographic profiles of its participants and performance results and information necessary for the development of studies on training and job development.

In addition, they will have access to the Single Management Centers to interview the participants of each region and offer them the available services.

“This agreement of understanding between the IDJ and the DDEC outlines the guidelines for a collaboration that seeks to optimize labor development resources, using best practices, evaluating results, and achieving a better alignment between the skills of the workers and the needs of the labor market,” said María E. Enchautegui, director of the IDJ’s Research and Public Policy.

“The IDJ aims to reduce child poverty by moving low-income families toward economic mobility. The development of skills and the support offered by PDL are key in this effort,” she said.

The IDJ will also provide the PDL with input on the training of human resources, system partners, employers, as a contribution to the improvement in the process of operating PDL activities. This includes direct collaboration and the preparation of reports, studies and research results related to the youth program.

The IDJ will also collaborate as an expert resource in job development presentations and may refer potential participants from all DDEC programs.