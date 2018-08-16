U.S. Department of Labor to offer prevailing wage seminar in P.R.

August 16, 2018 120

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division will offer a comprehensive compliance seminar for federal contractors, unions, and workers to provide information on the rules governing federal prevailing wage requirements, the agency announced.

The free training will be held Aug. 27-28, 2018, at the Department of Labor and Human Resources in Hato Rey.

“The Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that all stakeholders, contractors, contracting officials, unions, workers, and other interested parties understand the wage and fringe benefit requirements that apply to federal and federally assisted contracts under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, McNamara-O’Hara Service Contract Act, and the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act,” the agency stated.

The training is a key component of the Wage and Hour Division’s ongoing effort to foster good jobs through increased awareness and enhanced compliance with federal prevailing wage requirements.

Check-in for the training will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2018, with the program running from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27-28.

While seminar attendance is free, preregistration is required. Registration can be completed through the online registration link at Prevailing Wage Seminar- Puerto Rico Registration.

For more information on the Davis-Bacon Act, Service Contract Act and other federal wage laws related to government contracts administered by the Wage and Hour Division, call the department’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243) or visit the agency’s website at http://dol.gov/whd.