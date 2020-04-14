Destilería Serrallés to begin producing, distributing disinfecting Superior 70 alcohol

April 14, 2020 174

Following the conclusion of its effort to produce and donate more than 57,000 gallons of high-concentration disinfecting alcohol to health institutions in Puerto Rico, now Destilería Serrallés will again shift gears to expand the availability of its Superior 70 disinfecting alcohol.

Company President Philippe Brechot confirmed the Ponce-based manufacturer will be working with industrial alcohol distributors locally and will also be bottling disinfectant alcohol under the Superior 70 brand in 200ml and 1 liter units, which will be available in supermarkets and pharmacies across the island soon.

“The spread of the Coronavirus in Puerto Rico has continued to increase exponentially. We urge our citizens to comply with the quarantine provisions ordered by the government of Puerto Rico and to follow the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization,” Brechot said.

“We have a collective responsibility to fulfill to help stop the rapid spread of this virus in Puerto Rico, which has also infected more than a million people globally,” he said.

The plan to produce the popular rubbing alcohol is the second phase of the community initiative the company launched last month in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The company refocused its rum production temporarily in mid-March to produce disinfectant alcohol at a concentration of 70% and 95%, according to the recommendations of the CDC and the WHO.

“Our initiative achieved the main goal of supporting the primary health sector so that it was well supplied with disinfectant alcohol early during the recent crisis,” said Brechot.

The 57,000 gallons of disinfecting alcohol were distributed as follows:

54 of the 68 primary hospitals on the island, including the Río Piedras Medical Center as well as the Veterans Hospital, which represents 80% of hospital facilities;

44 municipalities and their Emergency Management offices, emergency rooms, municipal hospitals, and the Municipal Police;

Government agencies such as Emergency Management Offices, the 9-1-1 Emergency System, the Medical Sciences Campus, the Family and Health Departments, the Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Ports Authority;

Public security agencies such as the Puerto Rico Police, the Fire Department, the Public Security Commission, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation and the Justice Department, among others; and,

Nonprofit entities that serve vulnerable and at-risk populations.

“We’re very proud that our donation supported efforts to prepare the primary health sector for the threat of COVID-19,” said Brechot.