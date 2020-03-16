Destilería Serrallés to produce, donate ethyl alcohol to Puerto Rico hospitals, health sector

March 16, 2020 127

Destilería Serrallés Inc. announced that, in response to the emergency situation that Puerto Rico is experiencing due to the recent detection of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, it has begun production of ethyl alcohol with a concentration of 70% that it will donate to hospitals and health clinics throughout Puerto Rico.

This type of alcohol, which is not suitable for human consumption,

is indicated by world health organizations for use in sanitation and

disinfection protocols in patients and clinical settings to avoid hubs of viral

spread.

“Given the critical health emergency that our people are going through, we have refocused our manufacturing operations to produce ethyl alcohol and donate it to the hospitals and the public health sector,” Destilería Serallés President Philippe Brechot.

“One of the recommended products to help prevent COVID-19 is this

one as a sanitary agent and disinfectant. With the broad need that has arisen

in Puerto Rico, we want to contribute to our people, hospital institutions, and

health professionals who are attending to this urgent situation,” he said.

“We will be providing the product for free to eligible

entities to help mitigate the current shortage of ethyl alcohol,” the

executive said.

To this end, Destilería Serrallés has contacted members of the

island’s health and hospital sector to share information with eligible

entities, as well as details on how to pick up the product at its Ponce

headquarters.

“The

emergency we’re experiencing due to the spread of the Coronavirus is critical

and very fluid, since it’s constantly changing. We must all contribute to stop

the spread of this virus by exercising prudence, discipline in our hygiene and

the social isolation requested by the authorities,” Brechot said.

“We urge our

citizens to follow the recommendations issued by the World Health Organization,

the U.S. Center for Disease Control and the Puerto Rico Health Department, to

together stop the advance of this pandemic in Puerto Rico, which has claimed

the lives of thousands of people around the world,” Brechot said.