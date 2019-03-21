DirecTV generation rehabilitates 9 houses for families in Loíza

March 21, 2019 106

Through its social responsibility program, DirecTV Generation and the “Piedra, Papel Tijeras” initiative, announced the completion of two social impact projects in Puerto Rico as part of its commitment to the resilience of the Island after the passage of Hurricane María.

Nine homes in the municipality of Loíza were rehabilitated and a farm in Trujillo Alto was refurbished, the company said.

The project named #ARRIBAPUERTORICO, had the support of AT&T Foundation. Also, organizations like Foundation for Puerto Rico, Ricky Martín Foundation, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place and more than 155 volunteers, who carried out the work in three days, joined.

The charitable aid included construction work, painting and cleaning to achieve a better housing conditions for the Loíza families affected by Hurricane María. In the farm located in Trujillo Alto, the work involved cleaning, sowing fruits and vegetables, thus contributing to the recovery of the business as suppliers of local businesses.

“For us at DirecTV, contributing to the well-being of the community is one of the strategic pillars of the company: we chose the municipalities of Loíza and Trujillo Alto, because they were the most affected towns after the hurricane,” said José Juan Dávila, vice president of AT&T Mobility PR / USVI and CEO of DirecTV Puerto Rico.

“We’re always looking for opportunities that transcend our service and allow us to help those most in need. Through DirecTV Generation, we are able to generate constant positive, sustainable and lasting changes for societies,” he said.