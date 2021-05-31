Distrito T-Mobile to hold job fair to fill positions at restaurants, entertainment venues

Candidates must bring their resume and photo ID to complete a job application.

Distrito T-Mobile will hold a job fair to recruit hundreds of employees for several positions, including at restaurants, a concert hall, and other attractions within the venue.

The event will be held at Distrito T-Mobile’s Central Plaza on June 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Central Plaza will be set up with several stations providing information on the positions available. Candidates must bring their resume and photo ID to complete a job application. Additionally, parking for visitors will be free of charge at the Magenta Lot after validating their ticket at the registration table.

Positions available include head chef, cooks, runners, dishwashers, bartenders, tour guides, security, cleaning, among others. Businesses looking to fill vacancies include Aloft San Juan, USA Parking, Toro Verde Urban Park, Caribbean Cinemas, and Coca-Cola Music Hall. There are also positions available in the following gastronomic concepts: Barullo Taberna Española, La Central by Mario Pagán, Dulcinea, Denko, Pudge’s Pizza, Sazón Cocina Criolla, Lupe Reyes, La Burguesía, and Verbena.

“We are conducting a gradual pre-opening phase which includes inaugurating several incredible concepts and attracting the best local talent. Distrito T-Mobile looks to create joyful moments through authentic, innovative, and extraordinary experiences,” said Gabriel De Cárdenas, General Manager of Distrito T-Mobile.

“We know that we can achieve this goal with a world-class local team. Distrito T-Mobile is an innovative, revolutionary space and the most exciting place to work in Puerto Rico,” he said.

For more information about Distrito T- Mobile, look for @distritotmobile on Facebook and Instagram, access the website or send an email.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.