Uva expands delivery footprint to Bayamón, Dorado

Uva’s delivery service is available Monday to Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Puerto Rican firm provider Uva announced the expansion of its home delivery service route, which will now reach the towns of Bayamón and Dorado, adding to its about 80 local businesses to its platform.

“Since 2020 we’ve been expanding the geographic area where we offer our delivery service. We’re happy to continue growing steadily as a local business, while supporting the operation of hundreds of local businesses,” said Uva CEO Laura Tirado.

“We live in challenging times, and nothing fills us more than being part of the tools that businesses have at their disposal to increase their sales and meet the need for consumption,” she said.

Uva’s expansion into to Bayamón and Dorado integrates 81 new restaurants and stores in its delivery platform and will result in job creation to meet the demand for its delivery service in the new areas, she said.

Uva plans to extend its service to two additional municipalities by the second half of 2021, although the exact towns were undisclosed.

“We’re committed to continuing to grow, benefiting all the components of our team: employees, drivers, businesses and consumers,” said Tirado.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.